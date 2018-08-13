President Emmerson Mnangagwa

HARARE – The President elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans should honour the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle through uniting in building a country they all dream of.

Addressing thousands of people who graced the national Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre today, Mnangagwa said after the 2018 harmonised elections, it is now time to forge ahead and work for economic development.

“It is now time to put behind the elections and be united in working to achieve the Zimbabwe we all want. We are indeed building the Zimbabwe we want, growing the economy together, and creating employment and improving the standards of living for everyone, where everyone is involved, irrespective of tribe, creed, gender, religion and party affiliation,” he said.

“Let us move forward with the same determination and a single mind, after all we share the same vision and dream for the country,” the President added.

Mnangagwa hailed the people of Zimbabwe for speaking loudly to the world when the country held the harmonised elections last month, saying the elections were free, fair, transparent and credible, and for the purposes of transparency were held in the full glare of international observers and global media.

He condemned MDC Alliance supporters for the post election violence that led to the death of six people on 1 August, and urged opposition politicians to remain peaceful and do that which is in the public interest.

Mnangagwa said the land reform programme was one of the fruits of the liberation struggle and since it is ‘now behind us, it is irreversible,’ adding that the task ahead is to fully utilise the land to increase agricultural production.

On the Heroes Day, Mnangagwa said: “This day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the role played by our national heroes of the liberation struggle. We remember the sacrifice of the sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who died for the country, we remember their great sacrifice for our freedom and independence.”

While the national celebrations for the day was held in Harare, Zimbabweans across the country had an opportunity to remember the heroes and heroines of the country at events held at the provincial heroes shrines in the nine other provinces. – ZBC

