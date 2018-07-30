Chicken Inn sign striker

CHICKEN INN have acquired the services of Central Region Division One leading goalscorer Nicole Mutatiwa from Gweru-based side Lessaffre FC.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The 19-year-old who currently leads the Central Region goal charts with 10 goals in 10 matches penned a two year contract with the Gamecocks.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has on numerous occasions bemoaned the lack of a lethal striker in his team but Mutatiwa’s arrival has left the veteran gaffer bubbling with confidence that the unheralded gunslinger will add more spice to his Chicken Inn.

Club Secretary general Tavengwa Hara confirmed the signing of Mutatiwa.

“I confirm that Nicole Mutatiwa is now our player. I can confidently tell you that he is a new found gem from the Central Region,” Hara said. “He is international stuff, I am sure with the way he plays, he will go far and might not spend so much time at Chicken Inn because he is a good player. We agreed terms already and from our technical department’s point of view, he is the answer to all our worries and cries. They recommended us to engage Lessaffre which based in Gweru for his services and we agreed with the club and he is now part of our family. We watched him for the two days he trained with the team last week and honestly everyone was impressed.

“He is a student in Gweru so we are only left with negotiating for him to transfer from Gweru Polytechnical College to Bulawayo. He will fit well with the team because we also have in our books a number of players like Clemence Matawu who are going to university,” Hara said.

The Gamecocks have always played their cards close to their chest especially during the transfer window.

With one day left before the transfer window closes, Chicken Inn have tied down goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze from Yadah Stars to replace Elvis Chipezeze who joined South African Absa Premeirship side Baroka FC.

They also signed attacking midfielder Bravie Sibanda from Nichrut together with Last Sithole from Bulawayo Chiefs after recalling Joe Nyabinde from Shabanie Mine after a two-year loan spell.

“We also signed Bravie Sibanda from Nichrut and recalled Joe Nyabinde from Shabanie Mine. We were also considered recalling Collins Duwa from his loan spell at Triangle but we just decided to let him finish this season and then he can come back home,” he said.

They offloaded former TP Mazembe and Monomutapa starman Christopher Samakweri.

Like this: Like Loading...