Denver gets new life

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa has given controversial midfielder Denver Mukamba another lifeline with the player set to be among the new players to be registered ahead of the transfer window deadline tomorrow.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Although Mutasa could not be reached for comment yesterday, informed sources said he had already made up his decision to register the midfielder.

Mutasa is said to have held a meeting with Mukamba, where he emphasised that he needed to commit himself to the game if he wanted to be given another chance.

It is also said Mukamba, who was released from Caps United after going AWOL (absent without official leave), promised to change his behaviour.

“The coach (Mutasa) has welcomed Mukamba back in the team. He had a meeting with him and promised to change his behaviour, so he is one of the players to be registered on Tuesday (tomorrow),” said the source.

The decision to register Mukamba follows a meeting of the club leadership at the weekend which gave Mutasa the powers to reject or register the player.

Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa said they were yet to get feedback from the coach on the fate of Mukamba. He, however, confirmed they had given Mutasa all the powers to work with the players he wanted.

“We met as an executive and resolved that we let the coach choose the players he wants to register without undue influence. We don’t want to impose things on the coach because if the team does well, he is the one who gets kudos for it and if it doesn’t perform, the blame is laid on him. As you are aware, Mukamba was cleared by Caps United and we offered the player to the coach to decide whether he wants to register him or not. He (Mutasa) has the powers to register the players, including Kingston Nkatha whose deal we are still finalising. He is unattached and the decision to register him rests purely with the coach. So the fate of Mukamba will only be clear by Tuesday after we get feedback from the coach on the players he is registering,” Mupfurutsa said.

The Harare banker also stressed that they were serious about strengthening the team during this transfer window period.

“We are very serious about making Dynamos stronger again. This is why you see we are running around to beef up the team during this transfer window period. We have already finalised the Brett Amidu and Munashe Kaseke deals. We are now tying up the Nkatha deal. We want a strong Dynamos team,” he said.

The Harare giants had a disappointing start to the campaign, which has seen them uncharacteristically on 13th place on the log standings with 22 points just three points above Nichrut who occupy the last relegation slot.

However, Mutasa has demanded a response from his charges in the second half of the season which he wants his team to be the best.

They have drawn twice against Chicken Inn and Shabanie before losing 1-0 to Ngezi last weekend.

