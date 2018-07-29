Mnangagwa is good hardworker but he is phoney

President Robert Mugabe (R) greets Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he arrives for Zimbabwe’s Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

HARARE – Former president Robert Mugabe has described his former aide for almost 54 years, President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a very hard worker who is not to be trusted because he is not quite honest.

Mugabe said that he was not going to vote Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF because they had tormented him. Addressing journalists at his Blue Roof residence on Sunday, Mugabe said,

He’s a good worker. A very, very good worker. But it’s not always that he told me the truth, so in some places I did not believe what he told me…When we had some Indians doing our business, M&S, Kondozi Farm and some companies for the party.

He was working with them. We had a tour to know what their efforts had yielded, in monetary terms we were not getting anything and Mujuru said we must investigate, this man is a crook.

When we started our investigations we discovered that he had got some money from them without it having come from the party. I asked him why? He said he had just borrowed it and he wanted to pay school fees for his kids, but the money was never paid back.

So I got to know that my man was not quite honest, and he had indicated to me that it’s not all he tells me that is the truth. But I worked with him, we did some good things with him.

I also didn’t know he was eyeing my position until quite late, but well, there it was. I was a fool to have him next to me because he connived with Chiwenga to oust me. They decided the best way to get rid of him is to undertake a coup d’etat.