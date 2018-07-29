Live Updates: Mugabe endorses Chamisa

NewsDay brings you live updates of the media briefing the former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe at his residence in Harare.
Mugabe says he wanted Dr Sekeramayi to be his successor
Mugabe says those tanks that were across the country, who were they fighting, we are the enemy of ourselves, I say this was wrong, this is the greatest damage to be done after independence
Is this the Zimbabwe that has become so undemocratic

Let the people go and vote freely and I'm glad. Even ED has said people will be allowed to vote freely & the result will be recognized, fine we appreciate that – Mugabe

There are 23 candidates & people ask what is your choice & no one has said what is not your choice. I can't vote for those who have tormented me – Mugabe

I work with Mai Mujuru, I work with Khupe. There's Chamisa, I've not worked with him & I've seen him work with the late Tsvangirai & he seems to be doing well – Mugabe

I hope the voting which will be done tomorrow will reform, will thrash away military form of govt & bring us back to constitutionality – Mugabe

We must have a democratic constitution, that is what we fought for – Mugabe
Mugabe says let tomorrow decide, there should be a big no to guns directing politics. We shall never again experience a time when an army is used in politics. Mugabe says congrats to whichever party wins the & let us accept that verdict, let's pray that tomorrow brings us good news, good news to everyone is that we get our freedom back. Mugabe says when you're put in a high place where you're a leader, a president of the country, you have rules that guide you, you must obey the rules
I say so after I had resigned, I had to go to the pension office to ask what I'm entitled to, financially the amount was $467k but people talk about $10mil

Mugabe says today is a better day, I hope it will still be a better day tomorrow. I'm sure the good Lord will help us to bring a better day tomorrow. Mugabe says our neighbors were made to believe that all is okay, it was not a coup, you do not deploy the army. If it's not a coup why would you do that
Responding to BBC
Responding to BBC: Mugabe says I've not met Chamisa unless it's Tsvangirai we were together in the GNU. I have not met him, I wish to meet him if he wins.
Responding to SABC
Responding to SABC: Mugabe says it was not the army that ensured I remained in power. I was defeated at one time but Tsvangirai had no enough votes to rule. Mugabe says I wouldn't vote for either women because they do not seem to have much support. Mugabe says we should be free as a family and I do not support the denunciation of my wife everyday. I think those who write in the herald especially
Replying to the 15Bil question
Replying to the 15Bil question: Mugabe We got nothing from the diamond companies, one was Chinese & one was Lebanese & they didn't show us what they had got from mining
Replying if he would prefer an opposition win or ED
#Mugabe says he can’t vote for Zanu PF, so it’s just #CHAMISA
I can't vote for those who've caused me to be in this situation. Mai Mujuru & Mai Khupe have less to offer so there's just Chamisa

Replying to
Replying to @nqabamatshazi: Mugabe says the army did not intervene, we lost the election & Tsvangirai did not have enough votes that why went into the GNU
Replying if ZEC is captured
Replying if ZEC is captured: Mugabe says I've been reading in the papers & I those these are views brought up by people & I don't think ZEC is captured
Replying to the Itai Dzamara abduction
Replying to the Itai Dzamara abduction: Mugabe says I'm also worried, I didn't know who he was & if we can get info to get factual position as to what happened, who took him & where they took him
Stating his view on the president
Stating his view on the president: Mugabe says he's a good worker, but it's not always that he told me the truth so in some cases I did not believe what he told me
