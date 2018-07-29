WATCH: Mugabe says it is ‘nonsense’ that his ousting was not a coup

HARARE – Former president Robert Mugabe aired his views on Sunday, on the eve of Zimbabwe’s elections to be held on Monday, saying he would not be voting for current Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Monday’s vote is the first since he was forced to step down in November after a de facto coup, after 37 years in power, with allegations mounting of voter fraud and predictions of a disputed result.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former ally in the ruling Zanu-PF party, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) in a landmark vote for the southern African nation.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa both held their final election rallies on Saturday, expressing vows to rebuild the economy which suffered under the rule of Mugabe.

Mnangagwa is considered to be the favourite although the latest opinion poll said the race was too close to call.

Zimbabwe’s military generals shocked the world last year when they seized control and ushered Mnangagwa to power after Mugabe, 94, tried to position his wife Grace, 53, to be his successor.

In his only previous press interviews since his fall, Mugabe admitted in March that “some errors were done” under his authoritarian rule, and said he thought his country was now “topsy-turvy”.

“I never thought (Mnangagwa) would be the man who turned against me,” he added.

