Temwanjira’s ZPC move sparks row

LEADING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer David Temwanjira’s move to ZPC Kariba has sparked a row with his former paymasters — Shabanie Mine demanding compensation from his parent club DC Academy as a condition for his release.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Temwanjira (25), was loaned to Shabanie Mine by DC Academy at the beginning of the season before ZPC Kariba swooped on him when the transfer window opened on July 1.

During his stint at the Zvishavane side, he scored nine goals but for the four months he played for the Chinda Boys, Temwanjira claims he was never paid.

According to FIFA statutes, a player has the right to terminate his or her contract if a club fails to pay him for at least two months’ salaries on their due dates.

“In case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player for at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor in default in writing and has granted a deadline of a least 15 days for the debtor to fully comply with its financial obligation(s).

“Alternative provision in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered,” part of the statutes read.

Shabanie is one of several clubs in the domestic league struggling to pay their players, a situation that has seen most of their players leaving to join other clubs. Temwanjira has expressed disappointment with the way he has been treated.

“They are refusing to give me my clearance, arguing that they want something from DC Academy.

“I decided to move on and I don’t think it’s a crime to develop your own career. I feel betrayed, especially considering that I served diligently even without pay.

“They never gave me anything since I joined them in February. Others were cleared to join clubs of their choice. This is just not fair,” Temwanjira charged.

His manager and elder brother, Mike, said they would be forced to report the matter to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) if he was not cleared.

“When I talked to the chairperson, I thought by now he (David) would have received his clearance.

“They said they want something like match-balls or training kits in return, but I thought they would consider the fact that David played for four months without being paid, but he still played and scored for the team.

“If this continues, we will be left with no option except to take the matter up,” he said.

However, Shabanie Mine chairperson Tavaziva Mhloro was adamant that they needed some sort of reward for marketing the player and giving him a good environment.

“We have not cleared him because of one sticking issue. We need to get something from DC Academy because, we had their player for months, marketing and giving him enough game time.

“They can give us at least training kits and match balls so that we can continue developing others. This is just a normal practice, the world over,” he said.

