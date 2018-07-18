Tamborinyoka seeks removal from remand

MDC Alliance Goromonzi West parliamentary candidate, Luke Tamborinyoka yesterday applied for removal from remand in a matter where he is being accused of defacing his rival Taurai Nhamburo’s campaign posters.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Tamborinyoka (46), is being charged together with Tapiwa Murima (39), for pasting his campaign posters on top of his rival’s.

The two opposition activists made the application after they appeared before magistrate Milton Serima, who remanded the matter to today.

Both Tamborinyoka and Nhamburo are contesting for the Goromonzi West seat on MDC Alliance tickets.

It is the State’s case that on June 22, Nyasha Murove pasted Nhamburo’s posters at a public toilet at Chirodzero business centre in Domboshava.

Three days later, Tamborinyoka and Murima were allegedly spotted at the site, defacing Nhamburo’s posters, leading to their arrest.

Ropafadzo Botsh appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, Tamborinyoka has been arrested again on similar charges of defacing Nhamburo’s posters.

Tamborinyoka, who was represented by Bosswell Chideme, was released on free bail by Harare magistrate, Francis Mapfumo.

It is the State’s case that on June 14 this year, Murove and Brian Chitokodza pasted the complainant’s campaign posters at telephone poles at Munyawiri business centre, Domboshava.

The State alleges on June 25, Tamborinyoka pasted his political campaigning posters on top of Nhamburo’s posters.

Panyika Noel Senzere made a police report at Chinamhora Police Station and led Constable Tiny Chikuni and Bothwell Maneka to the scene of crime and two political campaigning posters for Tamborinyoka that were pasted on top of Nhamburo’s posters were recovered as exhibits.

Idah Maromo appeared for the State.

