DeMbare’s Amidu blow

DYNAMOS’ bid to lure back midfielder Brett Amidu to Harare has been thrown into uncertainty with reports suggesting FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is weighing up his options with a view to consider the player in his title defence.

The development has dealt a body blow to the Glamour Boys who were looking to strengthen their side after a difficult start to the campaign.

Their situation was compounded after they lost another midfielder Raphael Manuvire who asked to be released.

The transfer window opened on July 1 and will close at the end of the month. But sources close to FC Platinum

yesterday said Mapeza was reluctant to release the player as he had plans for him in his championship bid.

Amidu has struggled to hold down a first team shirt at the Zvishavane side since he joined in 2016 and had reportedly expressed interest to return to Dynamos where he is guaranteed game time.

“Right now there is nothing to suggest he will join FC Platinum. The position is the coach (Mapeza) is considering using the player during this transfer window. So everything will be clearer towards the end of the month when the transfer window closes,” said the source.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa however, believes the deal to bring Amidu back could be sealed any time from now.

Amidu left the Harare giants at the start of the 2017 season to join the Zvishavane outfit on a three-year deal. He now has six months left on his current deal with FC Platinum.

Mutasa’s men have struggled in front of goal this term where they have scored just 17 goals in 19 matches. They have started the re-engagement process to bring back Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa.

Ntouba called it quits at the start of the season due to frustration as the then Dynamos executive led by Keni Mubaiwa reneged on their promise to pay him his dues.

The Cameroonian top scored for the Glamour Boys last term with 12 goals in a season in which they were unfortunate to be beaten to the title by FC Platinum on the very last day of the league programme to finish in second place.

Dynamos are set to host Ngezi Platinum at Rufaro Stadium this weekend as they try to push to finish in a respectable position.

Last weekend they lost concentration at the death to allow Chicken Inn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

