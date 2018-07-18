Shamu preaches ‘bhora musango’

DISGRACED former Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister, Webster Shamu, told ruling Zanu PF supporters in Chegutu East constituency’s ward 12 that they should not be restricted to party affiliation but vote candidates of their choice in the July 30 elections, suggesting a protest vote against party presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Shamu, who recently lost his government position on allegations of being a G40 agent and working against Mnangagwa’s government, said party members were free to make their own choice.

“I can’t tell you who to vote for. You people here know the person you want, on the MP, councillor and President.

Nobody should tell you who to vote for. You should express your wishes freely. You need to vote for your heart’s desire,” he said.

Shamu made the remarks after a Zanu PF supporter had asked him to announce the party candidates they were supposed to vote for in the elections.

“We want to know as Zanu PF who are our candidates. Who do we vote for in these elections in Mashonaland West?” the supporter asked.

Shamu insisted that the voter’s choice was personal.

“You can’t have two councillors or two presidents. You can only choose one. You know the one you want. Choose that one. In Mashonaland West, we had a problem. They did not want us, even me. I should not have been here as a candidate. For me to get into this race, I had to get a letter so that I contest,” he said.

The former minister was accused of rigging the party’s primary elections. He had been struck off the Zanu PF elections candidates’ list only to make a dramatic comeback.

Repeated efforts to contact Shamu for comment were fruitless yesterday.

But contacted for comment on Shamu’s remarks, war veterans secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda said:“We are campaigning for our party candidates. Our President is Emmerson Mnangagwa and for a cadre of the party to say vote for the person you want at a Zanu PF rally just 17 days before an election is surely working against our values.”

