Ex-ZBC engineer eyes Mkoba constituency

FORMER Gweru-based Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation engineer, Nelson Mashamba, has thrown his hat into the ring to contest for the Mkoba parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Mashamba said over the years, Mkoba had lagged behind in development because more energy was spent in political fights by the major rival political parties, MDC-T and Zanu PF, rather than investing in ideas to uplift the lives of people.

“As an independent (candidate), I have the people at heart and would reciprocate their ideas to develop the constituency,” Mashamba said.

“I was inspired to join politics primarily by the need to address pressing issues in Mkoba like water problems, poor road network, malfunctioning street lights and the general poverty affecting the majority of Gweru’s biggest constituency among other service delivery priorities. Gweru also deserves modern recreational parks, cycle tracks and bus stops.”

Mashamba said the majority of people in the constituency were informal traders, hence the need for a legislator with business acumen to source for “investors and financiers to small scale projects.”

He said should people vote him into office, he would use his skills as an engineer to facilitate the installation of surveillance cameras to create a “peaceful crime-free Mkoba.”

Mashamba, who is among 244 independent candidates vying for National Assembly seats, will fight it out with incumbent MP Amos Chibaya, Zanu PF’s Charles Simbi and Build Zimbabwe Alliance’s Melania Makumbe.

