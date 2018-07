Chigumba Priscilla in studio

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba speaks to media personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa on Capitalk FM. Chigumba talked about a variety of issues which include, Chigumba’s personal life and relationships, the issue of postal voting by the police, the issue of the “Mnangagwa scarf” as well as the demonstrations by the opposition MDC Alliance.

Here is the full video:

[embedded content]

Like this: Like Loading...