Vote For A President Who Does Not Have A Majority In Parliament For Accountability: Nkosana Moyo

Presidential candidate for the Alliance for the People’s Agenda Nkosana Moyo has called on Zimbabweans to vote for a president whose party is unlikely to win the majority in parliament. He said that this will bring a greater accountability as parliament will be able to hold the executive to account. Writing in his Facebook page, Moyo said,

The South African Parliament failed to pass a vote of no confidence on President Zuma when the nation was quite clear that he was doing the wrong. It is almost impossible for Members of Parliament who belong to the President`s party to hold the president accountable for his or her deeds. In my opinion, if Zimbabweans really want Zimbabwe to progress and not be hijacked by any party at all, we need to try and vote for the presidency as a totally separate exercise and for parliament as yet another separate exercise where we vote for individuals and not for parties.

Moyo’s remarks seem directed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa as some polls have claimed that the election is a battle between the two men. The two also have the greatest number of candidates contesting in the July 30 elections.

