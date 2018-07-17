Nkosana Moyo Is An Example Of Zim’s Drug Problem: Welshman Ncube

MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube has warned voters to be wary of politicians such as the leader of the Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA) Nkosana Moyo.

Ncube said that Moyo seems to be suffering from the effects of marijuana if he expects to lead the country without a single candidate for the house of assembly or local government elections. Speaking at a rally in Hwange, Ncube said,

To give you examples so that you see that in Zimbabwe we have a problem of mbanje, there is Nkosana. He wants to be a president. He is alone. He has no other candidate. Where will he appoint ministers from? In Parliament, who will vote for your laws? If you go to Parliament without MPs they will chase you away.

Source: Pindula

