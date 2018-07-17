LATEST: ZTA to hold series of training workshops

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is set to hold a series of training workshops for players and stakeholders in the industry, seeking to equip staff at their facilities with various skills related to the industry.

In a statement, ZTA said the authority was calling on tourism facilities and operators to submit requests to its training department.

“Tourism or operators that require customer care, food production and services training may submit their requests to ZTA training department,” said ZTA.

The authority has also called upon players in the industry to register for the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, saying exhibition space was free.

“The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority invites stakeholders to exhibit at this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani 11th edition. This year’s edition will feature an exclusive speed networking forum with one on one meetings with visiting international buyers,” said ZTA.

The expo will be held from 6 to 8 September at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

The expo is open to players in various sectors such as tourism boards, embassies, airlines, tour operators and agents, hotels and lodges, transport operators, government ministries and investors.

The Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo highlights the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and services, attracting international visitors and media from across the world.

The Fair is the successor of Shanyai/Vakatshani, the Zimbabwe International Travel Expo (ZITE) that was held annually at the Harare International Conference Centre.

ZITE started as a small expo in 1982 and grew over the years to become one of Africa’s leading tourism showcases by 2007.

The past eight editions of Sanganai/ Hlanganani were a resounding success and attracted the leading African destinations and major world tourism markets such as South Africa, Botswana, Malaysia, China, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Indonesia, India, Italy

and many others.

The editions have seen the whole world converging in Zimbabwe in the form of high calibre international buyers as well as exhibitors. This year’s edition is expected to ride on the successes gained by the previous editions.

