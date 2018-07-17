MDC Alliance Activists Arrested For Assaulting Journalist

Youths from the opposition MDC Alliance coalition were arrested on Sunday after assaulting freelance journalist Tamuka Charakupa who was covering clashes between youths from Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance. The assault took place in Chitungwiza. In a statement, media rights watchdog, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe said,

Four MDC Alliance youths accosted Charakupa as he took pictures of the clashes with his mobile phone. One of the youths snatched his phone. Charakupa’s spectacles were also broken in the process after he received a blow to his ear.

He reported the incident to the police and managed to identify two of his assailants following Mavhunga’s assistance, resulting in their arrest. The suspects who are in custody are expected to appear in court on 17 July 2018 on charges of assault and theft.

MISA Zimbabwe urges supporters of political parties to desist from perpetrating violence and assaulting journalists conducting their constitutionally protected duties of gathering and disseminating information.