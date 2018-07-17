You are part of us, Mnangagwa tells white farmers

Zimbabwean commercial farmer Tommy Bayley rides an old bicycle ahead of war veterans and villagers, who invaded his farm at Danbury Park outside the capital Harare, in this file picture taken April 8, 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt/Files

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today had an interactive meeting with farmers and stole the hearts of white commercial farmers after telling them they are a part of the Zimbabwean family and should play a part in building the country.

The meeting saw farmers presenting concerns that are hindering or threatening productivity on farms.

Former Commercial Farmers Union President, Mr Nick Swanepoel told the President that his constituent is failing to use the 99 year lease as a tradable document which they can use to borrow money.

He also requested to have the white farming community included in making Zimbabwe succeed, to which President Mnangagwa said he wants a Zimbabwe where everyone is free. Mr Swanepoel ended his presentation by wishing the President good luck in the 30 July election.

Another farmers’ representative, Mr Berean Mukwende said power tariffs are still very high, requesting that there be affordable rates for farmers as is the case in neighbouring countries.

In response President Mnangagwa assured the farmers they will soon after elections get tenure documents that guarantee them security on farms and warned that land invasions will now be a thing of the past.

He added that white farmers should be part of Zimbabwe with a duty to build the country.

The President also spoke on the cash crisis, saying people should embrace plastic money as is the case in most developed countries, while solutions on the current high costs of mobile money transactions are being implemented.

The issue had been raised by Zimbabwe National Business Council (ZNBC) representative, Mr Langton Mabhanga.

The meeting indicates a change of mind by the white farming community who 18 years ago were captured on camera in Banket signing cheques payable to the MDC but now seem to have found a saviour in President Mnangagwa.

Source: ZBC

