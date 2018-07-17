JUST IN: Car-jacker sentenced to 24 years

Belinda Moyo, Sunday News reporter

A 22 year-old Filabusi man who was in the habit of terrorizing motorists and hijacking cars was last week slapped with a twenty four year jail term for six counts of car-jacking.

Thulani Proficent Msipha of Filabusi under chief Maduna was sentenced to 24 years in prison for hijacking cars from six complainants after threatening them with an okapi knife.

Regional magistrate Mr Chrispen Mberewere passed a sentence of 12 years for count one, two and three and another 12 years for count four, five and six.

He will however serve 18 years after six years were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit crimes of a similar nature in five years.

According to the state outline Msipha on 19 June 2018 along Old Gwanda road used violence and threats using an okapi knife in order to effect submission from Mr Simbarashe Mazuru who had lawful control over a gold Toyota Funcargo which he took together with Mr Mazuru’s Vodaphone cell phone and cash amounting to $100.

On 26 June 2018 along Gwanda road Msipha also used threats and violence and took away from Miss Regie Mapholisa a silver Toyota Funcargo, a Samsung cell phone and cash amounting to $30.

Prosecuting Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa told the court that on 3 July 2018 along old Gwanda road Bulawayo the accused used violence or threats to induce Melusi Nkomo who had control over Toyota Spacio. He was armed with an okapi knife and took a Sumsung cell phone and cash amounting to $42 and a Nokia phone.

Using the same tactics on an unnamed dust road off Bulawayo – Plumtree highway on 4 July, the State alleges that he took away a silver Toyota Funcargo, cash amounting to $36, AG mobile phone and a red bomber jacket from Mthandazo Moyo and on 6 July at Hlekwini turn off Bulawayo Plumtree road took away from Mr Wishes Tsangau $7, Sumsung galaxy trend cellphone.

It was the State case that on 8 July on an unnamed dust road off Bulawayo – Plumtree road took gold Toyota Vitz, $30, brown leather jacket, maroon and blue bomber jacket from Mr David Kaliyathi.

It is alleged the complainants made reports to the police leading to the arrest of the accused on 8 July.

All the property stolen amounted to $17 567 and $13 285 was recovered. @MoyoOlivet

Like this: Like Loading...