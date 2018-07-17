LIVE BLOG: PRESIDENT IN CHINHOYI

1426: VP Chiwenga calls all winning and losing candidates in the party’s primaries to the front to formally present them to the President

1423: “We will not forget what happened in November 2017 but we have put it behind us,”

1417: “In 1977 he became special assistant to the then President. He was also an advisor to the party as a lawyer with the assistance of the late Cde Edson Zvobgo. President Mnangagwa helped in the integration of the Rhodesian and liberation forces as the chairman of the High Command,”

1415: He explains that Crocodile (Ngwena) is not President Mnangagwa’s totem but was derived from his involvement in the Crocodile Gang which carried out acts of sabotage but his actual totem is Shumba Murambwi.

President Mnangagwa dances to his signature tune Jah Prayzah’s “Kutonga Kwaro”

1412: “His Excellency was arrested at Michael Mawema’s house for blowing up a train in then Fort Victoria now Masvingo. He went for military training when he was less than 21 years of age. In jail, he was taken to Salisbury prison where he met former President Mugabe,”

1404: “President Mnangagwa became secretary for the youth league of Zambia’s UNIP in 1961. The late Willie Dzawanda Musarurwa invited him to join ZAPU in 1962,”

1359: VP Chiwenga recounts the President’s history leading to his ascendency to the current position.

“The President grew up herding cattle and goats like any other child of his time,”

1356: National commissar, Cde Rugeje, has asked VP Chiwenga to take to the podium and introduce the President.

VP Chiwenga chants the party slogan

1348: “We promise to ensure the President and the party win resoundingly in the forthcoming elections,”

1344: Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi takes to the stage to welcome the President.

“Zimbabweans are happy that as President, you are preaching peace. Thanks to the President for ensuring that the Presidential Inputs Scheme has come earlier than before,”

1337: The National Anthem is now being played.

1331: In attendance are Politburo members Cdes Prisca Mupfumira, Cde Christopher Mutsvagwa, Douglas Mombeshora, Engelbert Rugeje, Edna Madzongwe, Omega Hungwe, Josiah Hungwe and Munyaradzi Machacha.

1329: Other senior party officials have arrived and have taken their position in the main VIP tent.

1318: President Mnangagwa has arrived to wild cheers. He is accompanied by VP Chiwenga and provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi.

President Mnangagwa arrives

1230: The Zanu-PF provincial leadership is expecting at least 40 000 supporters here. Provincial political commissar Cde Simon Mambo Solomon says they are expecting supporters from all the seven districts in Mashonaland West. The leadership has also arranged transport for the supporters. They are actually worried that the venue is small for the people expected.

1225: We are at Chinhoyi University of Technology where President Mnangagwa is set to address Zanu-PF supporters this afternoon.

Like this: Like Loading...