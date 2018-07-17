Schools merit awards date set

BULAWAYO Provincial Education deputy director for Bulawayo, Matheus Luphahla has said the Metropolitan Province Better Schools Programme Annual Merit Awards for students who excelled in their education would be held on July 20.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Speaking during the Provincial Annual Science Sports and Arts Festival (PASSAF) Press briefing, Luphahla said the school heads should be geared for the awards ceremony to be held at Save Our Soul (SOS).

“Some of you won’t be there due to the Zec exercise, so we are saying from your school we expect a true representative of yourself. We have said the children are there. They are the owners of the programme, especially with National Annual Science, Sports and Arts Festival coming because very soon in August we will be starting to prepare for it,” he said.

Bulawayo Metropolitan has maintained its first position on national ranking in the Grade Seven results.

Last year, the provincial enrolment steadily increased by 3,76% from 173 912 in 2016 to 180 443 in June 2017. Primary leaners were at 124 634, secondary learners 52 559 while special class leaners were at 1 498.