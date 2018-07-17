‘My sex life has nothing to do with ZEC role’ – Chigumba

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (ZEC) chair, Justice Priscilla Chigumba has rubbished Edmund Kudzayi’s cheeky claims she had a love relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The former Sunday Mail editor took to twitter Monday to make the sensational allegations.

He was adamant he had enough evidence to prove his claims.

When reached for her response by, Chigumba described the claims as “rubbish”.

“I don’t respond to rubbish,” she said in a quick retort.

But when CapiTalk radio talk show host Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa posed the same question during a live programme on elections Monday evening, Chigumba denied the claims, but insisted she was also not obliged to respond to anything relating to her private life.

“My private life is my private life and it should remain exactly that…I am not in any sexual relationship with a presidential candidate,” she said.

In his twitter claims, Kudzayi, arrested 2014 on suspicions he was the character behind the once faceless but popular Baba Jukwa Facebook page that churned out loads of Zanu PF secrets, insisted the ZEC boss was unfit to perform her duties.

“Justice Chigumba must resign from her position at ZEC,” he said.

In another tweet, Kudzayi questioned Chigumba’s impartiality saying, “would you agree to have such a judge hear your case, knowing they are sleeping with your opponent?”

Kudzayi has been on Chigumba’s case, often charging at the under fire High Court Judge for adamantly refusing to accept opposition demands for poll reforms. – NewZim

