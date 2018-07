HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s consumer price inflation quickened to 2.91 percent year-on-year in June from 2.71 percent in May, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation stood at -0.05 percent after shedding 0.08 percentage points on the May rate of 0.03 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said.

The Source

