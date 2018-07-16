Just In : C-Trade will broaden capital markets: ED

Tawanda Musarurwa

President Mnangagwa today launched C-Trade, an online and mobile shares trading platform on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The mobile trading platform is the first of its kind in the Sub Saharan Africa region. And the initiative is being led by capital markets regulator, the Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ).

“This is indeed another milestone achievement in the financial services sector as this platform will allow a broader spectrum of our society to directly trade and invest on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This development is further set to deepen financial inclusion in the capital markets through the use of the C-Trade platform and its attendant online and mobile application which can be utilised by mobile network subscribers.

“The C-Trade platform resonates well with our mantra that ‘Zimbabwe is open for business,’ as it aims at harnessing, promoting and opening up financial markets for broader participation with increased convenience and ease.”

The new system will allow for mobile trading of both bonds and shares.-BH24

Like this: Like Loading...