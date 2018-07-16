The Elders To Visit Zimbabwe Ahead Of Harmonised Elections

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan will lead a delegation of The Elders comprising of Mary Robinson and Lakhdar Brahimi on a visit to Zimbabwe. The visit will take place between 19 and 21 July. The Elders who identify themselves as

an independent group of global leaders working together for peace and human rights [who] represent an independent voice, not bound by the interests of any nation, government or institution

will meet with political parties to try to ensure a free, fair and credible election. In a statement, The Elders said,

Kofi Annan, Chair of The Elders and the Kofi Annan Foundation and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, will lead the delegation. He will be joined by Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Lakhdar Brahimi, former Foreign Minister of Algeria and UN diplomat. The delegation expects to meet political leaders, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, the diplomatic community, civil society representatives and media.

In November 2008, former president Robert Mugabe barred The Elders from entering the country. The delegation which was barred by Mugabe included Kofi Annan, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Nelson Mandela’s wife, Graca Machel.

