Mnangagwa faces stern Magunje test

President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces a stern test in Hurungwe, a traditional Zanu PF stronghold after former Zanu PF member and now independent candidate for Magunje constituency, Godfrey Gandawa, has pleaded with his supporters to play bhora musango against the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

By Everson Mushava

Addressing a campaign rally at Mudzimu business centre on Saturday, Gandawa said: “They threatened to kill me, I am not afraid. I will never vote for Mnangagwa. If you want, you can vote for him, but as for me, he will never get my vote. He betrayed me, he never stood for me. All in the Gandawa family, do not give him your votes, and there are many people to vote for.”

Gandawa was the MP for the area before he was recalled from the party over his alleged G40 links.

Prior to his recall, he was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations of misappropriating money meant for the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.

Magunje constituency has close to 21 000 registered voters and Gandawa will face Cecil Kashiri (Zanu PF), Tonderai Kusemamuriwo (MDC Alliance) Henry Madiro, (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity) and one Gatsi from the Joice Mujuru-lead Rainbow Coalition party.

Zanu PF is also having sleepless nights over several constituencies, where former ruling party MPs will stand either as independents or opposition candidates.

Like this: Like Loading...