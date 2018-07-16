DeMbare fail Shabanie test, again

DYNAMOS came from behind to salvage a point against Shabanie Mine in a drama-filled four goal thriller at Maglas Stadium yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Shabanie Mine . . . . (1) 2

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

It was unbearably tense even with a few minutes to go as both sides searched for an outright winner.

In a game Shabanie managed to mobilise only 16 players as their financial woes continue to mount, they somehow managed to produce a good performance to deny their hosts, who were looking for their first win in this venue for over a decade now. They have goalkeeper Petros Moyo to thank though for this latest result, after he put up an outstanding performance to keep his team in the match.

Though Dynamos dominated the opening exchanges, it was the Chinda boys that broke the deadlock through Nigel Papias from the penalty spot.

Papias held his nerves to calmly convert after having been brought down in the box by the visitors’ clumsy centre-back Godfrey Mukambi on 22 minutes.

But the lead only lasted for two minutes as referee Kuzivakwashe Jaravaza awarded another penalty at the other end after Raymond Sibanda was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

Blessing Moyo made no mistake from the spot to equalise for Dynamos, sending the Shabanie keeper the wrong way.

However, Papias’ skill and strength continued to trouble Dynamos and on the 64th minute, the former FC Platinum man capitalised on a schoolboy blunder by Mukambi in the box, with the former lashing home a long range rocket past Mateyaunga.

Dynamos mounted a serious second-half fightback and got their reward when Obey Mwerahari equalised for the Glamour Boys on the 70th minute mark after Petros Moyo who had been impressive this far, fumbled the ball and was brutally punished by the midfielder who scored with a tap-in.

Both teams had chances later on, with Emmanuel Mandiranga’s thunderbolt for Dynamos blocked by Moyo while Fredrick Muza wasted a glorious opportunity deep into injury time from a Shabanie Mine counter attack.

After the match, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was disappointed

“I thought we had many chances in this game, but could not score. We conceded two soft goals and that is disappointing,” Mutasa said.

“Overally, we played well but maybe this was not our day to win. This venue has always been difficult for us, but it is better to get a point away from home than lose. I think we need to improve on the way we finish, but the other departments have improved. It’s still work in progress and we hope the next encounters will be fruitful. The team is young and all they need is support, and I think we can be better only if this team continues to play together.

His counterpart Alexio Sijoni was satisfied seeing his squad grab a point, especially on the back of a 5-0 thumping by Triangle last week.

“I am happy and I want to thank the boys for at least managing a point. I admit the boys are not that motivated but one point home is enough. Most importantly, the boys managed to stick to our game plan and it worked well. On a lucky day, we could have walked away with the three points. My hope is that we can survive relegation,” he said.

Teams

Shabanie Mine: P Moyo, L Manyande, R Sibanda, N Mpofu, D Taderera, W Kahuni (B Mukundu, 81’), M Murimi, P Shoko (T Sibanda, 90’) F Muza, T Dlakama (T Mtombeni, 87′), N Papias.

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Dube, O Mwerahari, P Makaha, G Mukambi, B Moyo (J Marufu, 85′), G Saunyama, C Kapupurika, V Kadonzvo (E Mandiranga, 62′), Q Kangadze, K Kumwala (T Macheke, 57′)

