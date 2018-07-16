Caps, Chiefs share spoils

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was left seething with anger after his lads displayed a lacklustre show to share the spoils with Bulawayo Chiefs at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Caps United . . . . . . . . . 0

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . 0

It was the second successive draw for Makepekepe in the second half of the season after they played out another goalless draw against Harare City last weekend.

Chitembwe tore into his team in his post-match interview, singling out only three players including Hardlife Zvirekwi, for playing above average.

“Our application was not so good. There were a lot of technical and tactical mistakes, very disappointing. We were a bit slow; our ball movement was also very slow. We didn’t look like we were up to the challenge today. I am very disappointed,” Chitembwe ranted.

“To be honest, this is one game that I didn’t see any positives, there were a lot of negatives and like I said in most aspects of the game. I am sure technically it wasn’t polished, it wasn’t perfect. Even the passing wasn’t as quick as I would have liked, so I am very disappointed. It was a poor game we had today. Hardlife (Zvirekwi), I am very happy with his contribution today. He was one of the shining lights out there, also Stephen Makatuka and Dominic Mukandi to some extent. I am sure if you only have three players that are doing well, chances are you struggle. I am sure it was the case today. Most of the players today were off.”

The Harare giants went into the match seeking to gain ground, but found Bulawayo Chiefs, notorious for slaying the perceived big teams — refusing to budge.

They failed to create any meaningful chance, and only came to life after the introduction of Zvirekwi on 34 minutes for Joel Ngodzo.

Zvirekwi, who has shocked domestic football after his return to action despite his hand amputated before the start of the season stood out, bringing mobility to the team.

Bulawayo Chiefs on the other hand, threatened to add Caps United to their list of casualties who include FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders and had a good opportunity on 25 minutes, but Gracious Muleya shot tamely at goal.

Caps United improved in the second half with Simba Nhivi unfortunate to see his powerful header drawing a brilliant save from goalkeeper Winston Chiwetu. John Zhuwawo also had a good opportunity minutes later but reacted slowly after a wonderful delivery into the danger zone by Nhivi.

On 58 minutes, Zhuwawo was again denied by the keeper after bursting into the penalty area as Caps United appeared determined to secure maximum points.

The Green Machine could have got a goal from an unlikely source, Carlton Munzabwa whose rasping shot was palmed away by the keeper on 63 minutes.

Zvirekwi also missed an opportunity four minutes later when he skied his effort over the bar from near the penalty area. However, Bulawayo Chiefs absorbed all the pressure and could have gone into the lead on 76 minutes, but Eddie Chidavaenzi missed from close range after a wonderful delivery by Perfect Chikwende.

Chiefs coach Gathly Chipuka was however pleased with the result.

‘It’s a positive result for us, looking at the position where we are, a point is okay for us, although we would have wanted to collect all the three points. We were expecting a tough match, because they have a lot of experience and we knew they were going to dominate possession. Our game plan was to disrupt that and we did just that,” he said.

Teams:

Caps United: P Chiguma, S Makatuka, G Goriyati, C Munzabwa, V Musarurwa, D Mukandi, K Nyamupfukudza, J Ngodzo( H Zvirekwi, 34’) M Ncube, ( B Muzondiwa, 80’) J Zhuwawo, S Nhivi

Bulawayo chiefs: W Chiwetu, S Nyahwa, M Mkolo, P Moyo, A Tandi, T Mazuva, G Muleya, F Matare ( E Chidavaenzi, 69’), A Musiyiwa (C Makamba, 56’), P Chikwende ( D Chivandire, 90’) M Majika

