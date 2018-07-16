BCC commissions residential stands, service vehicles

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) on Friday commissioned 886 residential stands and service vehicles as part of the local authority’s efforts to provide housing and improve service delivery.

BY TALENT GUMPO

The local authority commissioned a total of 866 stands at Luveve 5 surbub and several service vehicles which include mobile cranes, a jet vac, a 4-tonne dropside truck and three ambulances.

Speaking at the event, mayor Martin Moyo said the commissioning of stands was aimed at reducing the city’s housing backlog.

“The ever-ballooning housing waiting list calls on council to do more towards the provision of housing in the City of Bulawayo. The current waiting list stands at 115 000 and there is need for the local authority to develop strategies to ensure that we address their ever growing list”, he said.

He said the servicing of stands in Luveve 5 housing project started in 2016.

“The project has been a learning curve for council as these were internally serviced, with the last internal servicing having been done by the local authority between year 2004 and 2006”, he said.

The local authority has earmarked new areas for housing development in Emhlangeni phase 2 and Pumula South.

“We have proposed areas coming on stream in the near future such as Mahatshula East with 670 stands, and we have on-going projects which are nearing completion such as Magwegwe West with 390 stands and Emganwini and Tshabalala with 365 stands”, said Moyo.

Moyo said the new fleet of service vehicles would help council to cut on its maintenance bill as most of vehicles had outgrown their lifespan.

He added that the local athourity had also serviced a 9, 8km road network, improved sewer infrastructure and provision of safe water at a cost of $2 527 314,37.

