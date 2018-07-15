President takes campaign to Mash West

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa this week takes his campaign to Mashonaland West with a star rally set for Chinhoyi University of Technology tomorrow.

The President will then commission the recently refurbished Kadoma General Hospital at a date to be announced during the course of the week. The Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial executive yesterday held a meeting as preparations for the star rally intensified.

In an interview after the meeting, vice chairman Cde Dexter Nduna said the provincial executive had mobilised enough resources to make the star rally at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) grounds a mega event.

“Everyone in the province is upbeat about the star rally and we are in high spirits waiting to be addressed by the President,” Cde Nduna said. “We met today as the provincial executive to put in place logistics to ensure that we get everyone who wants to attend the rally to the venue.”

He added: “We think we have done everything to ensure that we host one of the biggest rallies held so far.”

Cde Nduna said Chinhoyi is at the centre of the province which makes it easier for people from every district to attend the rally.

The meeting yesterday was also attended by Zanu-PF candidates in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“The decision to bring all aspiring candidates was to gather information on the issues and areas they want the President to address,” Cde Nduna said.

Cde Nduna also confirmed that President Mnangagwa will officiate at the commissioning of the recently refurbished Kadoma General Hospital.

“The official date has not been officially confirmed, but we expect the President to officiate at the commissioning of the refurbished and enlarged Kadoma General Hospital,” he said.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa recently visited Kadoma General Hospital to tour the health institution which was renovated through a $2,5 million financial injection by platinum mining giants Zimplats.

Kadoma General Hospital, which was built in 1932, had seen some of its infrastructure and equipment deteriorating in an unprecedented manner.

Dr Parirenyatwa applauded Zimplats, adding that Government would invite other mining companies to the official commission so that they take a hand from the platinum giants.

Kadoma General Hospital medical superintendent Dr Frankson Masiye said the refurbishments had motivated workers at the referral medical institution.

The refurbishment has seen water being restored to the medical facility with two more boreholes, with the capacity to meet the hospital’s potable water needs, having been drilled and equipped.

The project also seen the hospital having repairs to its ablutions and sewer facilities with the former having been closed since 2005.

Feeder roads to the hospital were also resurfaced while a new perimeter fence was erected with a new laundry facility equipped with modern washing machines, driers and ironing equipment being installed. Kadoma General Hospital also saw the construction of a state-of-the-art kitchen.

