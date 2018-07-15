Coca-Cola remain optimistic

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

DESPITE the drama that surrounded this year’s edition of the Copa Coca-Cola football tournament the sponsors remain optimistic of the future after celebrating the 30th anniversary of the annual event which ended on Saturday in Zvishavane.

This year marked the 30th edition of the country’s biggest schools football tournament, which now caters for Under-15 boys and girls.

However, it was overshadowed by concerns over the vetting system used by the National Association of Secondary Schools Heads, which includes physical vetting and saw some of the schools playing with depleted teams.

In the boys section, eventual winners Pamushana progressed to the finals after they were awarded their abandoned semi-final against Prince Edward which followed a hotly disputed goal towards the end of the match.

The referee allowed the game to continue while two of Prince Edward’s players were down injured and the medical team had stormed onto the pitch.

Pamushana then beat Guinea Fowl 2-0 to lift the trophy for the second time. In the girls section the title went to Nyamauru from Manicaland for the first time. They defeated Mpopoma 2-1 in the final.

Coca-Cola senior brand manager Vee Chibanda said their goal is to promote talent in the country and was impressed to see new champions in the girls section after five years of Chidyamakono’s dominance.

“As the sponsor, our passion is to grow talent and we stand guided by Nash. We believe they are the experts in this, the referees and everybody else. All we do is to promote sport and we hope we will continue to grow talent in Zimbabwe.

“I am so happy to see the level of talent that was showcased. The football was great, they were playing like professionals which was really great. And also today we managed to see another school girls team winning. So that was good at least it will encourage other schools. We are geared for the next decade,” Chibanda said.

Dream Teams

Boys: Bradley Kanyangu (Mutare Boys), Emmanuel Richard (Prince Edward), Keith Muzengeza (Mutare Boys), Keith Manunure (Mutare Boys), Alvin Dube (Prince Edward), Trymore Kawerere (Prince Edward), Mark Mukwe (Guinea Fowl) Amicable Sibanda (Guinea Fowl), Proud Ngwenya (Somvubu), Tafadzwa Mamboma (Mpopoma), Tawanda Boroma (Kanyemba), Michael Mhlanga (Waddilove), Owami Moyo (Mtshabezi), Munashe Hungwe (Waddilove), Enasio Perezo (Pamushana), Denzel Nduna (Pfupajena), Keith Mashava (Rusununguko), Dylan Marufu (Rusununguko), Tapiwa Tagarika (Pamushana), Tanyaradzwa Dube (Mandava).

Girls: Bethel Kondo (Nyamauru), Tafadzwa Chipeyama (Nyamauru), Gladys Mwene (Mwami), Evelyn Tichareva (Seke 1), Sikhanyisiwe Tshuma (Simbo), Thelma Mpofu (Simbo), Nancy Mafuta (Chenhuta), Talent Chakanyuka (Chenhuta), Angela Wanyanya (Birivenge), Talent Maketa (Gweshe), Juliet Mushayi (Chidyamakono), Naume Nidza (Mwami), Priscilla Marikosi (Mpopoma), Thando Sibanda (Mpopoma), Lydia Garai (Birivenge), Nyasha Katsara (Nyamauru), Charmaine Magoronga (Nyamauru), Mavis Kambafire (Nyamauru), Martha Vangana (Nyamauru), Nomqhele Thwaza (Mpopoma).

