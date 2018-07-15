Madinda sits Herentals exam

Ngqwele Dube, Sport Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu is ready to ring in changes to his squad as he seeks to stem a three-match losing streak when his side takes on Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Ndlovu admitted they played woefully towards the end of the first half of the season and did not make a perfect return when the league resumed last Sunday as they fell to Black Rhinos 1-0 at National Sports Stadium.

Bosso’s three losses have seen the slide down the league from third to seventh, going into today’s match. Khathazile, as Ndlovu is popularly known, said he is certain to make changes to the team that will do duty this afternoon as they seek to rediscover the winning formula.

“We will certainly make changes for Sunday’s game because we didn’t win that game (against Rhinos). Losing means something didn’t go right somewhere somehow and trainings are meant for those kind of corrections. Basically I think we started very slow and gave away the game in the first 20 minutes as we didn’t exercise defensive principles well and we gave away cheap goal however, thereafter we tried all we could and put everything we had but still ran short in terms of the killer instinct so we have to make a couple of changes,” he said, speaking during the club’s weekly press conference on Thursday.

Herentals on the other hand will walk into Barbourfields with a spring in their step after notching a surprise win over Ngezi Platinum in their last game. The Premiership debutants had been expected to be rolled over by Ngezi but left the second-placed side in a lurch after handing them their fourth defeat in a row.

The students’ head coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said his side will make the trip to Emagumeni, as Barbourfields is popularly known, oozing with a lot of confidence after the Ngezi victory. He said they are eager to consolidate their place in the Premiership and compete with the traditional giants.

Highlanders won the first half fixture 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium although they laboured for that victory and the Innocent Benza-owned side was just playing its second game in the top flight.

Bosso will be missing the services of captain, Honest Moyo who got injured during a light training session before the Rhinos game last Sunday but they welcome back defenders, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Bukhosi Ncube.

Khathazile said Mbongeni and Bukhosi have been going through light training and went for fitness tests on Wednesday and Thursday morning which showed no signs of pain.

Striker, Newman Sianchali will also be absent as he is expected today from Botswana where he was invited for trials by Jwaneng Galaxy but new signing, Tinashe Makanda could play in his place if his registration is completed on time.

In other fixtures, Bulawayo Chiefs travel to National Sports Stadium to face Caps United as they seek to ramp up points and secure their place in the top flight. After losing to Yadah at home last weekend Chiefs will have to pull out their entire arsenal if they hope to return with any point from Harare.

Shabanie will hope to recover from the 5-0 humiliation handed to them by Triangle last weekend when they take on Dynamos at Maglas this afternoon.

