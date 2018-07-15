Chicken Inn thrash Nichrut

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (3) 4

Nichrut . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 0

CHICKEN Inn striker, Obriel Chirinda was the hero for his side as he banged in a hat-trick as the Game Cocks won by the biggest margin this season with Simon Munawa coming in with the fourth as the team saw off Nichrut at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

The home side put on a thrilling first half performance that saw Chirinda score twice and Munawa adding one. Chicken Inn were quick off the blocks, dominating proceedings and were duly rewarded in the 13th minute when Clemence Matawu found Chirinda inside the box, who released a powerful shot that gave impressive Nichrut goalkeeper, Tafadzwa Jabangwe no chance.

Munawa added the second in the 29th minute as Chicken Inn kept on piling the pressure. They won a corner kick on the right which was taken by George Majika and the former Highlanders midfielder rose high to head it past Jabangwe.

Eleven minutes later, Darryl Nyandoro, who had a good game by his standards, flighted the ball in from the left flank which was met by Chirinda’s header beating Jabangwe again. The break gave Nichrut a breathing chance and coach John Nyikadzino was able to rally his troops who came back a better side, creating several chances of their own which they however, could not convert and also managed to contain a marauding Chicken Inn.

Jabangwe made several saves as he denied Chicken Inn on many occasions but could not stop Chirinda getting his hat trick in the 76th minute. The former Bantu Rovers striker received the ball from substitute, Wellington Kamudyarira on the left flank but his initial shot was blocked by Jabangwe but his second attempt went into an empty net with the Nichrut goalkeeper down.

Teams

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Bernard, D Nyandoro (K Nasama, 67th), L Sithole, M Jackson, I Mucheneka, S Munawa, C Matawu (O Tarumbwa, 80th), X Ndlovu, G Majika (W Kamudyariwa, 73rd), O Chirinda

Nichrut: T Jabangwe, G Bhero, W Pakamisa (A Kanchwachwa, 66th), J Maliselo, C Rusere (S Sithole, 53rd), F Vimisayi, N Moyo, R Mutuma, T Ndhlovu, E Mwinga, F Bushiri (T Hapazari, 46th),

@rasmthembo

Like this: Like Loading...