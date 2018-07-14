Former Tennis Zimbabwe president Paul Chingoka dies

Paul Chingoka

The former Tennis Zimbabwe president Paul Chingoka has died.

Chingoka who was an avid and astute tennis administrator of his time passed on today at a local hospital after being ill for sometime.

In a statement to State media, Sports and Recreation Commission communication liaison officer Tirivashe Nheweyembwa said they have learnt with a deep sense of shock and sadness of the passing on of Chingoka who was one of Zimbabwe’s greatest sport administrators.

He said it was during Chingoka’s era that Zimbabwe scaled to dizzy heights in tennis development and even elite levels where Zimbabwe reached the semi finals of the revered Davis Cup.

It was also during Chingoka’s tenure as Tennis Zimbabwe president that the sport flourished in the high density suburbs of Chitungwiza and Emakhadheni among others.

Although Chingoka had taken a break from sports administration, his immeasurable and immense contribution to sport will forever be cherished.

Indeed Chingoka left an indelible mark in the world of sport particularly tennis where the likes of Gwinyai Tongoona and Genius Chidzikwe among many others emerged mainly due to his efforts.

On behalf of the SRC board, management, staff and on his own behalf, Nheweyembwa said he would like to collectively convey his heartfelt condolences to the Chingoka family for the sad loss of a great sports administrator par excellence ever to emerge from Zimbabwe.

