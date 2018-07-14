Zimbabwe’s Ambassador To Russia Responsible For Itai Dzamara’s Abduction & Torture: Jonathan Moyo

Ambassador Mike Sango

In a series of tweets, exiled Higher Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said revealed that Zimbabwe’s Ambassador Retired Brigadier General Mike Sango (pictured below) is responsible for the abduction and torture of Itai Dzamara. Dzamara was abducted on 9th of March three years ago after he was abducted by as yet to be identified people.

Moyo said after Emmerson Mnangagwa’s dismissal by Robert Mugabe on 6 November 2017, a lot of credible informants came forward with information implicating Mnangagwa and his associates in unspeakable atrocities. He says Mnangagwa and associates abducted Dzamara to build a case against Mugabe; as they did on 7 March 2007 with their savage attack on the late Morgan Tsvangirai. Below are Moyo’s revelations:

In the spirit & letter of the new Constitution & the Second Republic that is crying for a new generation of leadership with a new ethos, I wish to disclose privileged information I got about what happened to Itai Dzamara & why. I share this as a potentially useful detail! After the controversial dismissal of Emmerson Mnangagwa on 6 Nov 2017, a lot of credible informants came forward with tones of information implicating Mnangagwa & his cohorts in unspeakable atrocities. Really. This is a fact that not even an earthquake will ever destroy! I got to know from a high level source with access to the information; that ZDF’s Military Intelligence Department (MID) abducted Itai Dzamara & subjected him to extreme torture like in the gukurahundi & State of Emergency days. Mnangagwa, Chiwenga & Mohadi know about this! The MID officer who oversaw this is Brigadier General Mike Sango who was then CID & is now Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Russia. Why did they do this? To build a case against President Mugabe; as they did on 7 March 2007 with their savage attack on the late Morgan Tsvangirai!

