LATEST: Zhombe man killed over $1 debt

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A MAN from Zhombe man died upon admission at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo after an angry customer attacked him with a knobkerrie after he had asked him to pay $1 for tomatoes he had borrowed.

Bernard Chigwegwede of Village Zikhali, Chief Samambwa in Zhombe died after he was attacked by Jonah Mpofu for asking for his money for the tomatoes he had previously supplied him.

Chief Samuel Samambwa confirmed the death of Chigwegwede but referred this reporter to Headman Khumbulani Zhikahli for more details.

“I can confirm receiving such a report, but for finer details talk to my headman Zhikali who is on the ground,” said Chief Samambwa.

Headman Zhikhali said the matter has left the village distraught and shocked.

“The story is so sad and disturbing, Chigwegwede was beaten by one of his customers after he asked for his money. Bernard was a farmer who grew tomatoes for sale in Muwandi area in Kwekwe so one of his

customers who had borrowed him some tomatoes approached him again in the company of his wife asking Bernard to borrow him tomatoes without paying for his first debt. So Bernard asked him to pay his debt first before borrowing again.

“This did not go down well with the man who then started to beat the now deceased with a knock berry while his wife was encouraging her husband to beat the deceased for refusing to give them tomatoes. “When the now deceased fell unconscious, that is when the couple left,” Headman Zikhali said.

The deceased is said to have been rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital after the incident where he was transferred Mpilo Hospital where he died upon admission.

Headman Zikhali said Mpofu was arrested by police.

“I hear he has been arrested and we will wait for court outcome. The matter is now in police hands,” he said.

