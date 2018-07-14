LIVE: President Mnangagwa at Johane Marange Shrine

Online Editor: Stanford Chiwanga

14:35 – Another evangelist said President Mnangagwa has been blessed by attending the Passover.

14:31 – He said if President Mnangagwa sticks to the words of Mutumwa Noah he will rule forever.

14:30 – Another evangelist said former President Mugabe failed to listen to the words of Mutumwa Noah and that was the basis of his downfall. He said their church does not allow women to overrule their husbands like what was happening to the former President.

14:27 – Evangelist Abel Chimbadzo says President Mnangagwa’s victory is not certain but guaranteed. He said the President is the Head of State and Government because of God’s will.

14:22 – Images from Mafararikwa Shrine.

14:00 – Mutumwa Noah Taguta, leader of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church, leads church proceedings as President Mnangagwa listens on.

PREAMBLE

Thousands of Johane Marange congregants have gathered at Mafararikwa Shrine for a Passover feast. President Mnangagwa is set to address the gathering shortly.

