Mugabe’s prophet buried

THE late Johane Masowe eChishanu Vadzidzi VaJesu Church leader Aaron Mhukuta Gomo, popularly known as Mudzidzi Wimbo, was laid to rest at his church shrine in Shamva yesterday.

by OBEY MANAYITI

Hundreds of church members, Zanu PF officials and others from different walks of life paid their last respects to Wimbo, who died at Arundel Hospital in Harare on Thursday at the age of 96.

As has been the case since Thursday, Wimbo’s close family members including children and two wives did not attend the burial due to their deep-rooted differences with the church elders.

Wimbo rose to fame in the 1950s when he reportedly prophesied the ascendency of former President Robert Mugabe as the country’s first leader at independence. His followers claim he made another prophecy some years ago predicting the rise of Mugabe’s successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The church secretary and one of the appointed leaders, Shephard Chingwena said Wimbo’s followers must religiously adhere to his teachings.

Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri who spoke on Mnangagwa’s behalf described Wimbo’s death was a sad loss to both Zanu PF and government.

“On behalf of President Mnangagwa, he is sending his condolences on the passing on of his friend. Before he became President, Mnangagwa always came here and even after his ascendency, this is one of the areas that he visited first. This showed his respect for his departed friend,” Shiri said.

“From independence, this church has always been supporting Zanu PF. Wimbo has always told his congregates that Zimbabwe’s solution lies in Zanu PF,” he said.

“We will remember Mudzidzi Wimbo as one of our heroes. The party cannot talk of its heroes without mentioning him.”

Shiri urged Wimbo’s followers to vote for Zanu PF in the upcoming elections, claiming the ruling party and the church leader’s relationship was inseparable.

Government donated food items including 30 tonnes of rice at the funeral.

