ED threatens to fire Charamba over Binga radio signals

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday told Binga villagers that they would soon receive ZBC television and radio signals, 38 years after independence.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA/EVERSON MUSHAVA

Addressing hundreds of Zanu PF supporters at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane, Mnangagwa threatened to fire his spokesperson and Information ministry permanent secretary George Charamba if Binga remains without radio signals by next year.

“I was told by (Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob) Mudenda that in some parts of Binga there is not radio and television coverage that comes from Harare. That should be a thing of the past. Charamba is here, if we get to next year this time without the radio, television and telephone coverage, your job is done,” Mnangagwa said

He also urged Zimbabweans to be hospitable to foreign observers currently in the country for this month’s elections.

“We have observers who have come into our country, foreign observers to observe our elections we should welcome them, they should feel at home, we do not want to hear that you have given them a hard time even those small political parties,” Mnangagwa said.

He again made mockery of MDC Alliance demonstration in Harare on Wednesday saying the protests would not convert into votes.

“To those who are doing demonstrating, demonstrations won’t vote. The polling booth can only accommodate one person at a time. No demonstration will vote or enter the polling booth,” he said

Meanwhile, Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday claimed Mnangagwa had raked in $20 billion worth of foreign direct investments in the past seven months, a feat that could not be achieved by his predecessor former President Robert Mugabe.

“You have to vote for Mnangagwa, the only person who has been accepted by the international community, including Britain as capable of taking this country forward,” Mutsvangwa told Zanu PF supporters at a rally at Peacock centre in Chimanimani East.

She also chastised MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa for being clueless on how to take the country forward.

“If he wins, he doesn’t have any plan. It is only Mnangagwa who has a plan for this country. The opposition failed to remove Mugabe. It was Zanu PF that removed him. Zanu PF is a party that cleanses itself. It is only Zanu PF that renewed itself,” she said.

