Chamisa’s last supper with Masvingo

He came, addressed bumper crowds and went back. Now MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa will come back to Masvingo for the last time before the July 30 polls and hopes to conquer.

By Tatenda Chitagu

The youthful and energetic opposition presidential aspirant will hold star rallies in the province, starting with an address at Mucheke Stadium tomorrow, before proceeding to Basera township in Gutu East on Wednesday, and finally at Maungwa business centre, his home area on the same day.

Masvingo is Chamisa’s home province and he hopes to capitalise on that support base to reclaim majority parliamentary seats and break the ruling Zanu PF’s one-party wish in the province.

In 2008, the MDC-T, under the tutorship of its late leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, shocked Zanu PF by winning 14 out of the 26 constituencies in Masvingo.

The party also won most council seats across the province.

It is this feat that the party wants to repeat on July 30, according to provincial chairperson, James Gumbi.

“We are expecting to reclaim our parliamentary majority in the province, as well as clinch several council seats and control rural district councils in the province,” Gumbi said.

But such prospects have been dented by double fielding of candidates by the party as well as its alliance partners in six constituencies, something that may cost the party dearly.

But Gumbi said some of the candidates had withdrawn from the race.

He said the Mucheke rally − dubbed the mother of all MDC rallies in Masvingo − is expected to attract an estimated 50 000 people.

“We expect to get a bumper crowd of 50 000 people who come on their own without being forced. Unlike Zanu PF, we do not coerce people to come to our rallies. People will just come to see their president-in-waiting on their own.

“We are urging our supporters as well as those sitting on the fence to come and hear what our president has to offer in a new Zimbabwe,” Gumbi said.

He said Chamisa will also travel to Basera and Maungwa for other star rallies to cover areas he had skipped in his first round of the campaign.

The last time Chamisa had star rallies in Masvingo last month, he went to Muchakata, Mwenezi and Ngundu.

