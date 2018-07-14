Man jailed 28 years for killing prophet

A TSHOLOTSHO villager has been sentenced to 28 years for killing a prophet and severely injuring his accomplices after the deceased had “prophesied” that his mother was a witch.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Conllius Vundla (32), of Bulalamenzi Line, was jailed by High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva in Hwange on Thursday after he was convicted of murder and assault.

It was the State case that on the night of December 17, Vundla, in the company of Ndumba Ncube, Makhiwa Tshuma and Alton Tshuma, who are still on the run, were drinking beer under a makeshift shed at Madlangombe business centre.

Chance Mpala (53) and Pilot Ncube (50) and Admire Ndlovu were also under the same shed drinking opaque beer.

Ndlovu approached Vundla and his three accomplices and started prophesying over them that their mothers were witches.

The trio then started assaulting Ndlovu with clenched fists. Mpala and Ncube joined in the fight, arguing that they were prophets.

The following morning, Mpala was found dead near the scene, while Moyo and Ndlovu were grievously wounded.

The post-mortem report revealed that Mpala sustained brain damage, leading to his death.

Ndlovu and Ncube were taken to Tsholotsho District Hospital.

Vundla, in his defence, said he had lost his composure after the three approached them and spoke badly about their mothers.

Justice Takuva handed him a 28-year jail term.

