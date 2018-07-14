I can deliver better than Chamisa: Kuwadzana parly aspirant

ASPIRING legislator for Kuwadzana East, Ishmael Kauzani, claims if he wins the July 30 elections as an independent candidate, he will outperform the incumbent and MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, who has been the area’s legislator for the past 15 years.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender, Kauzani took a dig at Chamisa for promising the nation big projects if he wins the presidential race.

“Surprisingly, those who failed a small community are shouting and claiming to be the best candidates to lead our country. For Zimbabwe to move forward, it needs leaders who have the interest of the people at heart,” he said, pledging servant leadership

“It is high time we revisit our previous parliamentarian choices and scrutinise what they are offering against their background, with wisdom as well as their promises in relation to what they have delivered to the community.”

According to the aspiring MP, Kuwadzana was in a deplorable state synonymous with most high-density areas because the residents usually vote for political leaders who reside in leafy suburbs at the expense of locals.

“They (politicians) usually promise the community things they do not deliver because they come from other suburbs and only visit high-density suburbs to buy votes into the Parliament,” he claimed.

However, if given a chance, Kauzani promised to scale up projects already in progress, while adding new ones.

“Our main challenge is not giving food handouts, but creating sustenance to the local people in the long run and right now, we have started poultry projects for women, which they do in groups of 20, while men are engaged in security, where they provide day and overnight guarding services.”

