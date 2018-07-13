Shoplifter caught on camera

Shoplifter

A SHOP-lifter was recently caught on camera stealing groceries at Pick N Pay Mutare Supermarket. Loss control officer, Mr Josephat Nyamudoka, said the suspect – Isaac Nyakatsapa – was seen on camera acting suspiciously resulting in security personnel tracking his movements.

He was seen shoving two packs of beef and a meat pie into his jersey. Security guards revealed that this was the second time for him to steal from the chain store using the same modus operandi. On his first attempt he succeeded and the crime was only detected after he had left the shop floor.

Nyakatsapa was subsequently arrested and taken to police on theft charges.

