LIVE BLOG: PRESIDENT IN LUPANE

1512: “We must welcome foreign observers and make them feel at home. We are a mass party, we are going to win peacefully, so treat them well. Don’t bother yourself with these small political parties. We Zimbabweans are nice and hospitable people,”

1509: “We have created two banks to empower our women and the youths. There is no question of security, you just go as long as you have a clear plan on how you want to implement your projects,”

1507: President Mnangagwa says he wants to donate computers to a school built for the San Community in Tsholotsho. He directs Minister Mathema to make sure that the school is connected with electricity.

“We want to leapfrog to catch up with the rest of the developing countries by attracting global investment into Zimbabwe,”

1505: “We are also dualising the road from Kazungula to Victoria Falls. I hear that some parts of Binga don’t have TV and radio signals but that will be attended to as I have given Charamba a task to fix that by the end of the year or else he loses his job,”

1502: He says the dualisation of the Beitbridge – Bulawayo – Victoria Falls Road will benefit youths from Matabeleland South, North and Bulawayo.

“We are rebuilding the Kwekwe-Nkayi-Lupane Road so that when you are going to Harare you don’t have to pass through Bulawayo,”

1502: President Mnangagwa says Matabeleland North is rich in minerals adding that the province also has the largest deposits of coalbed methane in Southern Africa.

1459: “On Wednesday we were officiating at the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Beitbridge Border Post that will also create jobs,”

1457: “The Gwayi-Shangani project that has been outstanding for years, we are resuming it. In Hwange, we commissioned the Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project that will create 3 000 jobs,”

1455: “We were in Matabeleland South and gave 1 660 head of cattle to people there. Today we distributed more than a thousand cattle for the people in Matabeleland North,”

1449: “We want to develop our country and create many jobs. We must plan sector by sector and say this is how we are going to move in each sector. We want decent jobs, new factories are being established while old ones are being refurbished across the country,”

1447: “No more hate speech at rallies like the Interface rallies. Our emphasis is on peace, unity and love for all Zimbabweans. We shall vote peacefully on 30 July and we shall peacefully,”

1445: “We want a peaceful, free, fair and credible election…we had our primary elections, we allowed intra-democracy in our party…noone loses, Zanu-PF is the party,”

1435: “We are a revolutionary party, we shall respect all our icons that led the revolution. Our founding fathers such as JMN Nkomo, RG Mugabe and Tongogara. We will not forget them as they led the revolution,”

1429: “Zanu-PF sat down and Obert Mpofu was the one who chaired the Central Committee meeting that led to this new dawn. In the Central Committee, he chaired, out of 300 members 262 attended and chucked out G40 members that had ruined the party. We expelled Jonathan Moyo, Kasukwere, Grace, Mphoko, Zhuwaoand Chombo. This is now a clean revolutionary Zanu-PF with committed people,”

1427: “This is a new Zimbabwe, a new era and new dawn. How did it come about? Like how VP Chiwenga explained when I became a border jumper you at home refused the situation,”

1425: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium and starts by chanting party slogans.

1423: Zanu-PF candidates in the forthcoming harmonised elections have been invited to the main stage to meet President Mnangagwa.

1415: “Zimbabwe has opened its doors to rebuild the country in a peaceful manner. Secondly, President Mnangagwa said elections must take place according to the Constitution,”

1400: “He left for Tanganyika and started the first ZAPU camp with James Chikerema and Dumiso Dabengwa,”

1358: “He joined UNIP when he was at school and that eventually caused his expulsion from school. He became the youth Secretary-General for UNIP. He met Willy Musarurwa who told him to join ZAPU in 1962,”

1355: VP Chiwenga narrates the history of President Mnangagwa.

“The settlers banished President Mnangagwa’s father and family to northern Rhodesia where he carried on with his studies briefly as the war was intensifying,”

1350: Cde Rugeje invites Vice President Chiwenga to address and introduce the guest of honour President Mnangagwa.

1341: Political Commissar Engelbert Rugeje now giving his remarks and introducing dignitaries that have accompanied President Mnangagwa.

1337: Cde Richard Moyo, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman, giving his welcome remarks. He says President Mnangagwa has come to preach the gospel of development.

1336: President Mnangagwa has since arrived and is accompanied by Vice President Chiwenga.

1300: We are at Somuhlolo Stadium in Lupane where thousands of Zanu-PF supporters have thronged to listen to their leader President Mnangagwa.

