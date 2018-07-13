Ray Goba Suspended As Prosecutor-General

Prosecutor-General Ray Goba

Prosecutor- General Ray Goba has been suspended by with immediate effect. Goba’s has been suspended to allow a tribunal to be set up to investigate his suitability to continue holding office.

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is reported to have agreed to recommend that President Emmerson Mnangagwa sets up a tribunal to investigate his suitability to hold office on Wednesday.

Goba is facing a number of allegations which include, failing to prosecute high profile criminals and putting his office into disrepute by using abusive language and insulting lawyers. He has also been accused of sneaking out of the country, without Cabinet’s authority.

The suspension comes barely 7 months after Goba was sworn in as prosecutor-general after his predecessor, Johannes Tomana, was fired by former president Robert Mugabe. Tomana was fired after allegations of misconduct and incompetence, following a recommendation from the tribunal which had been set up to investigate the charges against him.

Speaking to NewsDay, Goba said

I am one of the most qualified lawyers in the country and any allegations of incompetence against me are shocking. If it is true, I am really stunned. I took this job because of one person — the President. When he was my minister and Vice-President, he supported me in my career in public service and when he asked me to national duty, I took it.

Source: Pindula

Like this: Like Loading...