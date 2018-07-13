James Maridadi Expelled From Chamisa’s MDC-T

James Maridadi

The Outgoing member of Parliament for Mabvuku-Tafara, James Maridadi, was expelled from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T as the party formally expelled all people who decided to contest the July 30 elections independent candidates.

The expelled candidates registered as independents after feeling aggrieved by the party’s primary elections.

Part of a letter written to Maridadi by MDC chairperson, Morgen Komichi, reads:

… you undertook to withdraw as a candidate and, in fact, signed a withdrawal letter. We now know that you went to Zec and uplifted your withdrawal letter, effectively restoring your candidature. These actions by yourself are serious, dishonourable and amount to insubordination. Accordingly, you are hereby given up (to) 10 July 2018, 11 am to re-file your withdrawal and serve a stamped letter to my office. Failure to do this means you would have automatically expelled yourself.

Speaking to Daily News, Komichi, said,

They have ignored the party in breach of our constitution something that means automatic dismissal….We know that they are being supported and sponsored by Zanu PF.

