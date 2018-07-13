Chamisa’s MDC-T Set To Lose Property Worth Over $665 000

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T could lose property worth over $665 000 after the Labour Court judge Justice Betty Chidziva, with the concurrence of Justice Lawrence Murasi, this week struck off the roll a labour appeal by the MDC-T.

MDC-T had approached the High Court challenging a Labour Court ruling that it unfairly dismissed 17 employees and must pay damages. Former MDC-T director-general Mr Toendepi Shonhe and 16 others were fired in 2014 on allegations that they were linked with Tendai Biti’s Renewal Team. An independent arbitrator in 2015 ordered their reinstatement but MDC-T could not rehire the employees.

The workers, through their lawyers, Matsikidze & Mucheche Legal Practitioners, claimed damages which were subsequently quantified with each of the 17 being awarded damages ranging from $10 140 to $264 000.

An attempt by the 17 to attach and auction MDC-T property was put on hold by the High Court pending determination of the Labour Court appeal. This week, Justice Chidziva ruled that the appeal was fatally defective before removing it from the court roll. Justice Chidziva ordered MDC-T to pay legal costs.

