Carl Joshua Ncube up for award

TOP stand-up comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube, has been nominated for the Savanna Comics Choice Awards under the Pan-African Comic of The Year category, where he will battle it out with four other top African comedians.

Ncube, who was nominated for the same award last year, will battle it out with Basketmouth (Nigeria), Kansiime Anne Entertainer (Uganda), Salvado (Uganda) and Charles Manase (Botswana) at the awards ceremony scheduled for September 8 at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The nominees were announced at a Press lunch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

According to Comedy Central Africa, Ncube is considered as the best comedian produced in Zimbabwe: “Carl Joshua Ncube has to be the funniest comedian Zimbabwe’s ever produced. This was after being featured on an all-star line-up at the Comedy Central International Comedy Festival Best of Africa in South Africa, where he joined an ensemble cast of some of the best comedians in Africa. The festival also featured comedians like Jeff Ross, Hannibal Buress and Aries Spear.”

CNN African Voices reckons him as the new face of Zimbabwean comedy.

The Pan African Comic of the Year category was added last year and has since seen a significant increase in the number of registrations, up from 29 last year to 54 comedians this year.

The Annual South African Savanna Comics’ Choice Awards go beyond South Africa and open the borders of the local industry to the comedy family across the continent from Ghana to Kenya, Nigeria to Zambia, Angola to Lesotho and a host of other nations, are all connected through comedy.

