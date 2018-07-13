Mudzidzi Wimbo dies

JOHANE Masowe eChishanu Vadzidzi VaJesu Church founder Aaron Mhukuta Gomo, popularly known as Mudzidzi Wimbo died yesterday at the age of 96.

BY OBEY MANAYITI/RICHARD CHIDZA

Wimbo was reportedly held against his will by church-cum-ruling Zanu PF party activists allegedly in the hope that he would make public a prophecy relating to the country’s leadership.

The church leaders, led by a group of four appointed by Wimbo — Shepard Chingwena, Ishmael Magodi, Zex Pamacheche and Edson Mukohwa — are in charge of the funeral programme.

Chingwena, who is the church’s secretary-general yesterday said Wimbo will be buried today. Wimbo’s family was only welcome on the condition that they would be peaceful.

But sharp divisions have emerged between the family and the church leaders over burial arrangements.

His children claimed they were in the dark regarding the death of their late father and only heard the news from Mashonaland Central resident minister Martin Dinha.

“We are here at a funeral that we have heard about through gossip. We were not officially told by anyone and you (Dinha) are the one that has told us officially about his death,” Wimbo’s son, Professor Xavier Gomo said.

“All his children, wives and the whole family have so much respect for our father and we want him to rest peacefully.”

He said none of Wimbo’s family members knew where his body was being kept although he stayed close to a hospital where his father passed on.

Chingwena said the death of Wimbo was a big blow to the church.

He said Wimbo’s health deteriorated on July 10 and they called in a doctor who advised them to take him to a private clinic in Harare.

Chingwena said Wimbo has had health complications since his torture during the liberation war. He described Wimbo as a genuine prophet who made many prophecies that came to pass, including that of the rise of former President Robert Mugabe and his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa to the presidency.

He said they had no problem working with the family during the funeral.

Wimbo was said to have foretold the military would intervene in national politics and at the height of the liberation struggle he was said to have “prophesied” that independent Zimbabwe’s new leader would have the middle name “Gabriel”.

Wimbo’s death left the country on a political knife-edge, three weeks before a critical election.

Dinha told mourners that efforts would be made to unite the church and the family.

