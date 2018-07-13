Boxing extravaganza at HICC

THE Friday Fight Night, powered by Kwese Sport and Kalakoda Promotions returns tonight, bigger and better, with four African boxers battling against their Brits counterparts in what should be a compelling night at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

BY GARISH PHIRI

The bout card looks impressive and it promises some sparks.

South Africa’s Mapula Ngubane clash with Stacey Copeland of United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Ladies Super Welterweight title 10 rounds, headlines the line-up with four matches.

The co-main event is another title fight to look forward to when the hard-hitting Emmany Kalombo of the Democratic Republic of Congo squares off with Samuel Antwi from UK.

But it is the local favourite Wesley McDade, who is expected to bring the house down when he battles against Brit Mickey Ellison for an international super middleweight challenge over six rounds.

Shumba or Murehwa, as MacDade is affectionately known by his growing fan base, stole the show the last time Kalakoda Promotions was in town early this year, when he blasted fellow Zimbabwean Edmos “Pitbull” Takawira into submission in a super middleweight non-title fight.

“I am ever ready for this fight. It’s gonna be a very good fight and the opponent has come ready, so we are expecting a very good match up. The support is awesome, I enjoyed and I love my fans. I appreciate it and that is what motivates me to keep going,” Murehwa said.

He added: “This fight is going to be exciting and I want to put up a good show. Looking at my opponent, I think he will give me a good run for my money. It doesn’t come easy, but I am going to do what I know best. We did a research and we looked at his fights, we know his weaknesses and we are going to exploit them. We will see how he gets through the lions claw.”

Another local star, Tapiwa Tembo will be looking to impress once again when he faces Marc Leach in the international Bantamweight Challenge, eight rounds fight.

The Cape Town-based boxer captivated the audience when he smashed Tanzanian Swedi Mohamed for the vacant World Boxing Federation Africa Bantamweight title in January, but his dream was shattered when he did not land the belt after he failed to make the weight during the weigh-in.

