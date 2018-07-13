Masquerade ball on cards

YOUTH empowerment organisation Le Toast is set to hold a masquerade ball under the theme The Unveiling of the Stars on July 21 at Monomotapa Hotel in Harare to raise funds to support underprivileged children and motivating youths.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The event is one of many that the organisation holds that serves to empower youths through showcasing talent, offering career guidance and providing an exhibition platform as well as sharing motivational talks.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, founder of the organisation, Kudzaishe Chimedza, said the ball was inspired by the need to remind young people about the importance of achieving their goals.

She said part of the funds would be used to assist underprivileged children at Milchi Primary School in Karoi.

“We wanted to try something different that is not usually done in our set up and our goal is to motivate and give the youth the power to wheel on and see that anything is achievable, so it’s more like a reminder that there is still time and you can ultimately achieve your goals,” she said.

“In motivating the youths, we want to give part of the funds raised to under-privileged children. Getting fees paid is some sort of motivation too, giving a person a reason to keep working hard and to continue dreaming we believe.”

She also said the red carpet event — to be hosted by songbird and Military Touch Movement first lady Tahle Wedzinza — will include fashion ramps, speeches, animation trailers and ballroom dances.

The event is expected to be attended by University of Zimbabwe law lecturer and Mount Pleasant constituency independent candidate, Fadzai Mahere and musician Nyasha David.

Clothing brands, including Chenesai brand and Chaser Clothing, will showcase their work at the event.

Masquerading ball is a night-time event in which the participants attend in fancy costumes while wearing masks and encompasses music and dancing.

Like this: Like Loading...